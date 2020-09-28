Fortune magazine recently unveiled its latest “Change the World” list, with the Serum Institute of India making the top 10.
The list is built on the premise that the profit motive can inspire companies to tackle society’s unmet needs, according to the magazine.
The 2020 list, Fortune’s sixth annual, stresses a crucial corollary, saying: “No business succeeds alone.”
“Collaboration among companies, even among rivals, is a common thread, from the effort to make ‘green’ steel, to the campaign to close America’s racial wealth gap, and, above all, in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine,” it writes.
Topping the list were the vaccine makers, followed by Alibaba, PayPal, Nvidia and BlackRock to round out the top 5.
Zoom, Safaricom, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Walmart were Nos. 6 through 9, with Pune-based pharmaceuticals company Serum coming in at No. 10.
Though hardly a household name, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer is much in the news these days for its role in accelerating the COVID-19 vaccine race. With its enormous capacity, the Serum Institute of India has made deals to manufacture 1 billion doses of both AstraZeneca’s and Novavax’s candidates for low- and middle-income countries, the Fortune profile says.
“That’s big, but what really makes SII stand out is its long history of providing critical, low-cost vaccines to underserved populations. From tetanus to measles to pneumococcal shots, SII makes 1.5 billion doses of vaccine annually, the vast majority of which also go to low- and middle-income countries—and reach 65 percent of the planet’s children—through programs administered by organizations like UNICEF and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, which focuses on providing access in the poorest countries,” the report said.
“They really have done an amazing job at providing high quality at very low prices,” says Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI, which named SII founder Cyrus Poonawalla its first-ever “Vaccine Hero” in 2018. “That has been really important to what we’ve done.”
Founded in 1966, SII was a somewhat unlikely endeavor for Poonawalla, an aspiring automaker whose family was in the business of stud farms, Fortune writes.
After he learned the family’s retired horses were being donated to a government institute that used their serum to make vaccines, a scarce good in India at the time, he decided to get into the business himself.
Many credit Poonawalla’s strong moral compass—as well as his decision to keep the company private—for building SII into the company it is today, it said. (His son, Adar, who took the reins as CEO in 2011, has pursued aggressive growth—annual revenues have more than tripled since 2012, to $800 million today—while remaining loyal to his father’s mission to put purpose ahead of extreme profit.)
In the early 2000s, SII played a key role in one of global health’s great success stories: MenAfriVac, a vaccine against meningitis A that has virtually eliminated the disease in 22 countries in Africa’s “meningitis belt.”
The global health organization PATH led the vaccine’s development, but it needed a manufacturer partner who could produce the vaccine at a cost of $0.50 or less per dose, the magazine said.
Similar projects and partnerships with PATH followed—among others, the company has since produced a much needed, low-cost pneumococcal vaccine that gained approval last year.
In the process, SII picked up some of the expertise that it’s now using to develop its own vaccines internally. That includes three possible shots against COVID-19 that the company will continue to work on while pitching in to manufacture the vaccines of others.
“My own candidates, I want to take my time,” says Adar Poonawalla
“As we face unprecedented collective challenges—a global pandemic, climate change, profound income inequality cooperation has become a business superpower,” the magazine adds.
Fortune selected its list in collaboration with expert partners at Shared Value Initiative, a consultancy that helps companies apply business skills to social problems, said the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.