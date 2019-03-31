The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies March 10 organized its first India Afghanistan Peace and Friendship Initiative event.
The event, co-hosted by League for Education and Afghanistan Development, Art of Living, Afghan Care and Indo American-Afghan American community, was attended by many diplomats, policy experts, community leaders and political analysts, FIIDS said in a news release.
Afghanistan’s ex-Ambassador to Russia, Dr. Abdul Qayyum Kochai, was among the keynote speakers at the event.
“Britishers had implemented divide and conquer policy between Hindus and Muslims during their rule over India that resulted in the partition of India,” Kochai said. “Afghanistan did not support the partition of India. As a result of the partition, both India and Afghanistan are victimized by terrorism.”
Additionally, the attendees listened as India’s Deputy Consul General of San Francisco Rohit Rashit focused his keynote address on India’s contribution in Afghanistan’s development.
“Post 2001, India focused on infrastructure building, humanitarian aid and capacity building,” Rashit noted.
“India is also focused on capacity building by training of various skills in Afghanistan as well as providing 1,000 scholarships per annum and 3,500 Afghans currently being trained in India’s various universities and institutions,” the deputy consul general added.
He also emphasized that India provided the Air Cargo corridor as well as the Chabahar port for Afghanistan’s trade with India and the rest of the world, the release added.
Art of Living’s founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar had sent a blessing for the initiative with his video recording, saying, “Afghanistan people and Afghanistan be filled with peace.”
Various community leaders emphasized the importance of India and Afghanistan friendship, FIIDS added in its release.
Afghan American community leader and head of Sufi sect Naqshbandi Mojadidi Tariqah, Abobaker Mojadidi, said, “India and Afghanistan has had a long standing relationship with a deep-rooted history. We look forward to growing our people to people, grassroots relationship within our communities here, and strengthening our ties between our two great countries and its dignified peoples.”
Added Dr. Raj Salwan, Indian American vice mayor of Fremont: “I watched troubles of my Afghan friends while growing in Fremont. Fremont hosts largest Afghan American population in America. As a vice-mayor, I represent every one and will always be supportive.”
Concluded FIIDS director Khanderao Kand: “This is not an event but a beginning of a long journey to develop strong and impactful relations.”
