The National Academy of Sciences recently announced the election of 120 new domestic and 26 international members, which included four Indian Americans.
The members were named in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.
Among the members are Abhijit Banerjee, Arul M. Chinnaiyan, Chaitan Khosla and Arunava Majumdar.
Banerjee, a Nobel Prize laureate, is professor of economics at the Department of Economics at Cambridge, Massachusetts-based MIT.
Chinnaiyan is an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute; and S.P. Hicks Endowed Professor of Pathology, American Cancer Society Research Professor, and director at the Michigan Center for Translational Pathology, at the University of Michigan Medical School.
Khosla is a professor at the departments of chemical engineering and chemistry at Stanford University.
Majumdar is the Jay Precourt Professor and senior fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy in the department of mechanical engineering at Stanford University.
Those elected bring the total number of active members to 2,403 and the total number of international members to 501.
International members are nonvoting members of the Academy, with citizenship outside the United States.
The National Academy of Sciences is a private, nonprofit institution that was established under a congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863.
It recognizes achievement in science by election to membership, and — with the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Medicine — provides science, engineering, and health policy advice to the federal government and other organizations.
