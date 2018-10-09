Forbes Oct. 3 unveiled its “Forbes 400” list, unveiling the top money-makers – all billionaires – in the United States, with a quartet of Indian Americans cracking the list.
Among the Indian Americans on the list were Rakesh Gangwal, Vinod Khosla, Niraj Shah and Kavitark Ram Shriram.
Gangwal, with $2.3 billion, was the top Indian American on the list at No. 354. The airline veteran Gangwal made his fortune from InterGlobe Aviation, the parent outfit of budget airline IndiGo, India's largest by market share. Gangwal started his airline career with United Airlines in 1984 and went on to run US Airways Group as its chief executive and chairman.
Gangwal, 65, co-founded IndiGo, headquartered outside Delhi, with pal Rahul Bhatia (also a billionaire) in 2006 with one aircraft. The Miami resident owns close to 37 percent of the company and now serves as a board member. The India-born mechanical engineer studied at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, before getting his M.B.A. at Wharton.
Khosla, Shah and Shriram all came in at No. 368 on the list with a worth of $2.2 billion.
Khosla, 63, is the founder of Khosla Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, and a member of the 2018 Midas List. His firm, Khosla Ventures, invests in experimental technologies such as biomedicine and robotics.
Khosla co-founded computer hardware firm Sun Microsystems in 1982 with Andy Bechtolsheim, Bill Joy and Scott McNealy. He spent 18 years at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers before launching his own fund. He earned a bachelor’s from the Indian Institute of Technology, a master’s from Carnegie Mellon University and an M.B.A. from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.
Shah is co-founder and CEO of online home goods retailer Wayfair. The 44-year-old Indian American started the business in 2002 with Steve Conine, a fellow billionaire. The two met as high school students at a program at Cornell University.
The two founders ended up living in the same dorm their freshman year at Cornell and became good friends. Wayfair now sells more than 10 million products. The company's net revenue in 2017 was $4.7 billion, up 40 percent from the previous year. Shah joined the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston in 2017.
An early Google backer, Shriram has sold of most of his stock but remains on the board of its parent company, Alphabet. Born in India, the 61-year-old Shriram studied math at the University of Madras. After moving to the U.S., he joined Netscape in 1994 as an executive.
Later he became president of Junglee, an online comparison-shopping firm acquired by Amazon in 1998 and took on a vice president position at Amazon. He left Amazon and since 2000, Shriram has been investing in technology startups through his firm, Sherpalo Ventures.
His portfolio includes online invitation service Paperless Post, online HR service provider Gusto and mobile advertising company InMobi.
For the first time since 1994, the Forbes list had a new No. 1, as Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos broke Bill Gates’ 24-year run at the top. Bezos is also the first person to appear in the ranks with a fortune of more than $100 billion — he clocked in at $160 billion, thanks to an astonishing one-year gain of $78.5 billion.
The minimum net worth to join this exclusive club hit an all-time high of $2.1 billion while the average net worth for a Forbes 400 member rose half a billion to a record $7.2 billion. At these lofty highs, more than a third of the nation’s billionaires, a record 204, weren't wealthy enough to crack the club. Even still, 15 newcomers climbed into the ranks, Forbes said.
