Four Indian Americans have received the National Institute of Health Director’s New Innovator awards, a program created in 2007 to accelerate the pace of biomedical, behavioral and social science discoveries. Clockwise from top left: Swetha Murthy, of the Vollum Institute at Oregon Health and Science University; Nikhil Sharma, of Columbia University; Vijay Ramani of the University of California, San Francisco; and Chethan Pandarinath of Emory University and the Georgia Institute of Technology. (photos courtesy of the NIH)