The American Academy of Microbiology recently elected its 2019 Fellows, which included four Indian Americans and two of Indian-origin, the American Society for Microbiology said in a Jan. 28 news release.
A total of 109 new Fellows were named by AAM, an honorary leadership group within the ASM, the release said.
Fellows are elected annually through a highly selective, peer-review process, based on their records of scientific achievement and original contributions that have advanced microbiology, the ASM said.
Among the Indian American Fellows include Gautam Dantas, of Washington University’s School of Medicine; Harmit Malik of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Utpal Pal of the University of Maryland Department of Veterinary Medicine; and Segaran Pillai of the FDA Department Health and Human Services.
Dantas is a professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and the Department of Molecular Microbiology. He also serves as the co-director of the DBBS Computational and Systems Biology PhD Program. He earned a bachelor’s from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn.; a doctorate from the University of Washington in Seattle, Wash.; and a postdoctoral master’s from the Harvard Medical School.
Malik grew up in Mumbai. He attended the Indian Institute of Technology where he received a degree in chemical engineering, his bio said. He then joined the doctoral program in biology at the University of Rochester, studying the evolutionary origins of retrotransposable elements. He then arrived in Seattle to work on the evolution of centromeric histones and other assorted problems in Steve Henikoff's lab, funded by a postdoctoral fellowship from the Helen Hay Whitney Foundation.
Malik is interested in a variety of problems that could all be classified under the genetics of evolutionary conflict. He studies rapidly evolving proteins as a hallmark of this kind of conflict, hoping to better understand the molecular nature of the conflict, as well as uncover previously unrecognized sources of conflict, his bio said.
His lab is currently working on several rapidly evolving projects—including centromeres and heterochromatin, nuclear import and variant histones, and innate defense strategies against retroviruses.
Pal is the professor and director of the VMSC graduate program. Throughout his career, he has held a number of academic positions. In 2016, he was named to his current roles.
Prior to that, he was the associate professor of veterinary medicine at the University of Maryland. Before then, he was an affiliate faculty member of the UM biological sciences graduate program and, prior to that, UM’s entomology program.
Earlier in his career, he was a post-doctoral fellow at Yale University School of Medicine, an associate research scientist at Yale’s School of Medicine and an assistant professor at the University of Maryland’s veterinary medicine program.
Pillai, who currently serves with the Food Drug Administration, previously was the Chief Medical and Scientific Adviser in the Science and Technology Directorate of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He was the recipient of the most prestigious Under Secretary Award for Science and Technology from the Department of Homeland Security in 2008.
Prior to this position, Pillai served as the director of the Florida Department of Health, State Public Health Laboratory in Miami and as the clinical services director for the Miami-Dade County Health Department.
Prior to joining the Florida Department of Health, he served as an assistant professor of research at the University of Kansas where he also received his doctorate in molecular genetics from Chancellor Dr. Delbert M. Shankel's laboratory focusing on the prevention of antimicrobial resistance.
Pillai is Board Certified by the American Academy of Microbiology and the American Society for Clinical Pathology. He is also licensed in state of Florida for clinical laboratory director in areas of microbiology, serology, clinical chemistry, hematology, immunohematology, cytology, cytogenetics, and molecular genetics.
The Indian-origin Fellows named were Anirban Basu of the National Brain Research India; and Kaustuv Sanyal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research.
There are over 2,400 Fellows representing all subspecialties of the microbial sciences and involved in basic and applied research, teaching, public health, industry, and government service. In addition, Fellows hail from all around the globe. The class of 2019 represents fellows from France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Israel, Korea, Taiwan, and China.
