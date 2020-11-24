Four Indian Americans have been named prestigious Rhodes Scholars by the Rhodes Trust and its American secretary Elliot F. Gerson Nov. 21, among the 32 Americans announced as representing the United States.
The Indian American scholars chosen were Swathi R. Srinivasan, Vijayasundaram Ramasamy, Garima P. Desai and Savarni Sanka.
Srinivasan, of Beachwood, Ohio, is a senior at Harvard College with double concentrations in Social Studies and History of Science, with a focus on public health inequality.
She is also writing a thesis for the Chemistry Department. She was an intern at the U.N. Joint Program on HIV/AIDS in Geneva, has done extensive research and activism on the opioid epidemic, and chaired the Policy Program at the Kennedy School Institute of Politics. Srinivasan is also a Ghungroo choreographer. At Oxford, she intends to do an M.Sc. in International Health and Tropical Medicine and an M.Sc. in Comparative Social Policy, her bio notes.
Ramasamy, of Overland Park, Kansas, graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2018 with a major in Public Health Studies. Since graduation, Ramasamy was for one year a special assistant in the Baltimore City Health Department and is currently Policy and Budget Adviser in the Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, with responsibilities for the state’s COVID-19 re-opening plan.
While at Johns Hopkins he was an active volunteer in healthcare and social services in underserved neighborhoods. He was also co-president of the university Hindu Students Council, worked as a research and teaching assistant in public health, and has been very active in political campaigns. At Oxford, he intends to do an M.Sc. in Comparative Social Policy and a master’s in Public Policy, his bio notes.
Desai, of Fremont, California, graduated in May 2020 from the University of California, Santa Cruz with a double major in Environmental Studies and Economics.
She currently works as a transportation planner in Oakland, California. While at UC-Santa Cruz, Garima worked as a research assistant on issues related to housing and transportation. She is passionate about using economics as a tool to solve pressing climate issues.
At Oxford, Desai plans to pursue an M.Sc. in Economics for Development and an M.Sc. in Environmental Change and Management, her bio notes.
Sanka, of Cary, North Carolina, is a senior at Wake Forest University where she majors in Politics and International Affairs and in Spanish, with a minor in Middle East and South Asia Studies.
She has a perfect academic record and is a leader of many student organizations including the Hindu Students Association and the Student Association for the Advancement of Refugees.
She has also studied or done volunteer work in Spain, Morocco, and Nicaragua. She is passionate about improving the welfare of migrants and marginalized people everywhere, said her bio. At Oxford, she plans to do an M.Sc. in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies and a master’s in Public Policy, it said.
“Never before has a class of Rhodes Scholars been elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors participating safely, independently and digitally,” Gerson said in a statement.
This year’s American Rhodes Scholars—independently elected by 16 committees around the country meeting simultaneously—reflect the remarkable diversity that characterizes and strengthens the United States, the release notes.
Twenty-two of the 32 are students of color; ten are Black, equal to the greatest number ever elected in one year in the United States. Nine are first-generation Americans or immigrants; and one is a Dreamer with active DACA status, Gerson noted.
He adds that 17 of the winners are women, 14 are men, and one is non-binary.
“These young Americans will go to Oxford next October to study in fields broadly across the social, biological and physical sciences, the humanities, and public policy,” Gerson further added. “They are leaders already, and we are confident that their contributions to public welfare globally will expand exponentially over the course of their careers.”
Rhodes Scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford in England and may allow funding in some instances for four years.
Gerson called the Rhodes Scholarships "the oldest and best-known award for international study, and arguably the most famous academic award available to American college graduates."
The scholarships were created in 1902 by the will of Cecil Rhodes.
The 32 Rhodes Scholars chosen from the United States will join an international group of Scholars chosen from 23 other jurisdictions (more than 60 countries) around the world, and for the second year, two Scholars from any country in the world without its own Scholarship.
With the elections announced this month, 3,548 Americans have won Rhodes Scholarships, representing 326 colleges and universities. Since 1976, women have been eligible to apply, and 605 American women have now won the coveted scholarship. Approximately 2,000 American Rhodes Scholars are living in all parts of the U.S. and abroad.
