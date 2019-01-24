Four Indian Americans were among 28 people from throughout the world who received the coveted Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award Jan. 23, India’s highest honor for a non-resident Indian, in Varanasi.
President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the awards on the last day of the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, an annual summit for non-resident Indians.
The Indian American recipients of the award this year include:
*Gita Gopinath, the new chief economist of the International Monetary Fund. Gopinath is a Harvard professor, who joined the IMF earlier this year. “Gita is one of the world’s outstanding economists, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience,” said IMF managing director Christine Lagarde in a press statement last October.
At the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum this week, Gopinath predicted India would be a global growth leader this fiscal year.
*Chandra Shekhar Mishra, a senior scientist at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Illinois, was honored for his efforts in expanding the U.S.-India scientific and technology relationship. Mishra is credited with establishing a strategic partnership between the two countries in the areas of Superconducting Radio Frequency accelerator development for energy, medicine, environment and particle physics applications, according to his LinkedIn profile.
In 2015, Mishra got an agreement signed between the U.S. Department of Energy and the Indian Department of Atomic Energy which enabled DAE to make $200-400M contributions to projects at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and enables the U.S. high technology industry to sell hardware to India, while protecting its intellectual property.
“Dr. Mishra’s efforts, in addition to strengthening our work to answer some of the most fundamental questions in physics, have made considerable contribution to this pillar of our relationship with India,” said Robert Blake, former Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, in May 2010, as noted on Mishra’s LinkedIn page.
*Indian American structural engineer Gitesh Jayantilal Desai, president of SEWA International’s Houston, Texas chapter, led humanitarian rescue efforts during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Connect Gujarat notes that Desai was responsible for mobilizing 1,250 volunteers and directly rescuing 687 victims, despite losing the ground floor of his home to massive flooding.
Desai has also organized relief efforts following earthquakes in India, and has established new chapters of Ekal Vidyalaya in Texas, according to Connect Gujarat. He has had leading roles on developing liquified natural gas plants, as well as nuclear and fossil fuel plants, and has urged the U.S. to export LNG to India to further the diplomatic relationship.
*Physician Kiran Chhottubhai Patel of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the chairman of Freedom Health and Optimum Care. Patel and his wife Pallavi have established a foundation through which they made the largest-ever Indian American philanthropic contribution: $200 million to Nova Scotia University to develop a new campus in Clearwater, Florida.
“I feel that it is more important than ever to advance the current state of health care,” said Patel, in a press statement issued by NSU in 2017. “It is rare for someone to have the opportunity to impact the world in this way, and, as an immigrant to the United States, I am particularly honored to be able to make a difference in people’s lives around the world.”
The full list of recipients can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2T5pQmy.
According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs — which annually organizes the summit — the awards are conferred to NRIs and persons of Indian origin who have made significant contributions in: promoting a better understanding of India;
supporting India’s causes and concerns in a tangible way; building closer links between India, the overseas Indian community and their country of residence; social and humanitarian causes in India or abroad, including philanthropic or charitable work; eminence in one’s field or outstanding work, which has enhanced India’s prestige in the country of residence; or eminence in skills which has enhanced India’s prestige in that country.
