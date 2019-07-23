The International Space University named Nikhitha Chadde, Nitya Pandey, Aditi Nilvarna, and Rushanka Amrutkar as the latest group of Kalpana Chawla Scholars. The group is seen here, left to right, with Sonal Baberwal (center), who was the first Kalpana Chawla Scholar recipient, named in honor of Indian American astronaut Kalpana Chawla. (International Space University photo)