The American Council of Learned Societies recently announced its new cohort of Emerging Voices Fellows, with at least four South Asian Americans among the dozens of honorees.
Among the fellows are Ayesha Casie Chetty, Sadia Shirazi, Pavithra Tantrigoda and Vrinda Marwah.
Chetty is an Emerging Voices Fellow of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity at Brown University. The Indian American earned her doctorate in sociology at the University of Cincinnati.
Shirazi is an Emerging Voices Fellow of History and Anthropology at Johns Hopkins University. She earned her doctorate in art history and visual studies at Cornell University.
Tantrigoda is an Emerging Voices Fellow at the College of Humanities at the University of Utah. She earned her doctorate in English (Literary & Cultural Studies) at Carnegie Mellon University.
Marwah is an Emerging Voices Fellow at the College of Humanities at the University of Utah. She received her doctorate in sociology at the University of Texas at Austin.
The ACLS, in response to the severe economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, created the Emerging Voices Fellowship program to support early career scholars whose voices, perspectives, and broad visions will strengthen institutions of higher education and humanistic disciplines in the years to come, according to the organization’s website.
Fellows take up year-long placements with members of ACLS’s Research University Consortium, where they can advance their research and professional development while contributing to the teaching, programming, and administrative work of their host university, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.