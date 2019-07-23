Former Indian American White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah has joined Fox Corporation as a senior vice president.
Shah, after leaving President Donald Trump’s administration in January this year, had joined a Washington lobbying firm, Ballard Partners.
Shah will continue to be based in Washington and will report to Fox chief legal and policy officer Viet Dinh, reports Deadline.
Former White House communications director Hope Hicks, who joined Fox Corp. in October 2018 as head of corporate communications, Deadline said, also reports to Dinh.
Shah served in the Trump White House beginning in January 2017 as deputy assistant to the president, deputy communications director and deputy press secretary. He was the first Indian American to hold the position of White House principal deputy press secretary.
His portfolio included helping prepare Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh for his Senate confirmation hearings to the Supreme Court.
Previously, he was director of opposition research in the Republican National Committee.
