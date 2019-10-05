ANAHEIM, Calif. – More than 170 people lined up in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 for free medical care at the Anaheim Convention Center and by the afternoon, organizers from the City of Anaheim, GBS Linens, Anekant Community Center and Lestonnac Free Clinic had treated over 700 people.
Over 200 people also benefited from the Citizenship Fair. Congressman Lou Correa’s office helped with getting the word out on the fair and assisting the people, and 450 volunteers served the underprivileged who had traveled for hours and for blood tests, dental treatment and eyeglasses.
This was the 14th Anaheim Health Fair and for the first time a second one was held in the same year. While many contributed monetarily, Masimo Foundation, GBS Linens, Sarva Mangal Family Trust, Drs. Bharat & Neena Patel Foundation, U Turn Lives, and Walmart were the major sponsors. Walmart, Victor Vasquez, of the Eyeglass Store of OC, and optometrist Dr. John Larcabal provided eyeglasses to the patients. Walmart’s pharmacists’ staff and Chapman University’s volunteer students helped administer around 202 flu shots which were given by the Orange County Health Authority.
Organizer Dr. Nitin Shah, Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, Walt Dannenberg, director of the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center, Long Beach; and Ms. Kim from the City of Anaheim all spoke briefly about the annual event and its enormous benefit to the community.
Besides dental and vision care, more than 1000 blood tests, 65 bone density assessment tests, 27 mammograms, 22 pap smears, and 182 EKGs were performed. Over 200 flu shots were given and Yoga demonstrations were held, chiropractors treated 150 people while 130 benefited from acupuncture. Also, 42 ultrasounds and carotid artery screenings were performed. Mental health screenings and HIV testing was provided for the first time.
