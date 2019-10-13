LOS ANGELES, Calif. — To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a team of volunteers decided to practice the leader’s maxim: the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in service of others.
On Oct. 2, which also marked Lal Bahadur Shastri's 115th birthday, the Beverly Surgery Center, ALAPIO and the Lestonnac Free Clinic held a ‘Free Surgery Day’. Physicians Mario Rosenberg, Nepthali Gomez, Nitin Shah, Mark Awad, Bharat Patel and CRNA Shantall Strozier volunteered their services to help patients who had been waiting for months and even a few years for needed procedures. One young man with a huge Inguinal Hernia, if not treated right away, doctors feared, would find his condition life threatening.
With the help of the Sarva Mangal Family Trust, the free surgeries, from 2020, will be held every month; post-operative care will also be provided.
