FREMONT, California — Fremont, California Mayor Lily Mei and Indian American community activists Jeevan Zutshi and Harpreet Sandhu announced their endorsement here Feb. 13 for presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.
At a press conference in front of the East Bay town’s railroad station, the trio noted Bloomberg’s three-term tenure as New York’s mayor, which began in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. They also stated that the billionaire, who is self-financing his campaign, was likely the best opponent to challenge President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election.
“His story resonates with me,” Mei told India-West ahead of the press conference. “Local leaders are critical to the success of our nation,” she said, noting that Bloomberg as mayor dealt with many of the challenges Fremont is tackling, such as homelessness and housing.
In her formal remarks, Mei said that Bloomberg sees the importance of many of the issues she is concerned with, most critically the importance of education in creating a workforce which is able to compete in the global economy.
Fremont, which sits at the edge of the Silicon Valley, is home to one of the largest populations of Indian Americans and South Asian Americans in the nation.
In his remarks during the press conference, Zutshi noted that Bloomberg “believes in diversity.”
“Our country is extremely polarized,” stated Zutshi, affirming his belief that the nation needs a change in leadership. “Bloomberg is the only candidate who can beat Trump,” he said.
Sandhu said he was concerned about the Trump administration’s strident immigration policies, especially the new public charge rule, which effectively imposes a wealth qualifier on people seeking to immigrate to the U.S. or to become permanent residents.
“Our parents were not rich when they came,” he said. Sandhu later told India-West he was concerned about the large number of Indian asylum seekers currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention. New rules by the Trump administration have made it virtually impossible to be released on bond before an asylum case is decided. Many Indian asylum seekers have spent prolonged periods in ICE detention, in some cases, over two years before their cases are heard, and, increasingly, largely rejected.
Sandhu expressed his hope that Bloomberg would reverse the Trump administration’s procedures for asylum seekers.
California will hold its Super Tuesday primary election March 3, joining 13 other states. The state holds the largest number of pledged delegates — 415 — out of 3,979 pledged Democratic delegates. Thus far, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has amassed the largest number of pledged delegates — 23 — from races in Iowa and New Hampshire. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders currently has 21 pledged delegates.
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar currently have eight and seven pledged delegates, respectively, while former Vice President Joe Biden, who led in polling ahead of the Iowa caucus, has just six delegates.
Bloomberg is skipping all of the early states, and focusing on Super Tuesday states with huge television ad buys. According to his Federal Election Commission report, which includes data up to Dec. 31, 2019, the candidate has pumped $200 million into his campaign, and spent $188 million. He has pledged to take no campaign contributions and will continue to self-fund his race.
Bloomberg, worth an estimated $60 billion, has not participated in any of the Democratic debates but has been criticized by his contenders onstage for attempting to buy his way into getting the Democratic nomination.
The Democratic National Committee announced new rules last month that could help the candidate get on the Feb. 19 debate stage in Nevada. In a much-criticized move, the DNC scrapped the qualifier of 200,000 individual donors, and instead ruled that any candidate polling above 10 percent in four national polls would be eligible.
Bloomberg had polled above 10 percent in three national polls, as of Feb. 14, and needs just one more to qualify before the deadline of Feb. 19.
His campaign was thrown a curve-ball Feb. 11 as a new video emerged of a 2015 speech, defending the controversial “stop and frisk” policy of randomly stopping and searching people without cause. The policy received great criticism for essentially racially profiling those detained.
In the 2015 video, Bloomberg defended the policy, saying most murders in the city were committed by minority males, aged 16-25. He said greater police presence was needed in minority neighborhoods.
The former mayor has since apologized for his remarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.