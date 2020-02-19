Fremont, California Mayor Lily Mei (center) is shown with long-time Indian American political activists Jeevan Zutshi (at her left) and Harpreet Sandhu (at her right) Feb. 13, as she announced her endorsement for presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York. “Local leaders are critical to the success of a nation,” Mei told India-West, noting Bloomberg’s three-term tenure as the mayor of New York. (Sunita Sohrabji/India-West photo)