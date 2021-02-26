Northern California’s Fremont Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing at-risk Indian American.
Atharva Chinchwadka, 19, was last seen Feb. 21 by his parents around 6 p.m., when he went to get dog food, according to a police report.
Chinchwadka, who has black hair, brown eyes, stands at 6-feet tall and weighs 150 pounds, did not return, the report added.
He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, cream jacket and gray track pants. He was driving a dark gray 2010 Toyota Camry four-door sedan with license plate No. 6JVD754, Fremont police said.
He may be heading towards Santa Cruz where he is a student at U.C. Santa Cruz, though he does not have a residence there, the police report said.
Police said at this time no evidence exists to reasonably believe Chinchwadka's voluntary disappearance was suspicious.
Anyone with additional information should contact missing person investigator CSO Erik Wilske at (510) 790-6928 or ewilske@fremont.gov.
