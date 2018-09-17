An Indian American man could get the death penalty for killing his son’s in-laws, following a family dispute Sept. 9 afternoon in Fresno, Calif.
Darshan Singh Dhanjan, 65, allegedly shot dead Ravinderpal Singh, 59, and Rajbir Kaur, 59, who were seated on recliners in the home they all shared in Fresno. Dhanjan is being held in Fresno County Jail on bail of $3 million; he has been charged with two counts of murder, and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon.
The Fresno County District Attorney’s office said in a press statement that the charges could receive a death penalty sentence, but a decision as to whether to seek the death penalty has yet to be made.
Police are still seeking a motive for the shootings, but told local media that the altercation occurred because Dhanjan wanted the victims to move out of the home, which is owned by Dhanjan’s son, who has not been named, and his daughter-in-law, Jaldeep Kaur, who saw the horrific incident and barricaded herself in her bedroom with her four-year-old daughter before calling 911.
The victims had received their green cards just a few months earlier. They had been living at the home for six months and were scheduled to move out but refused, according to The Fresno Bee.
The police have procured CCTV footage of the gruesome incident, as the household had security cameras inside and outside the home. “Both the husband and wife were seated on recliners when they were shot. Ravinderpal still had the remote control in his hand when he was murdered,” Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer told The Fresno Bee, noting that there appeared to be no struggle.
“The couple’s daughter heard gunshots coming from downstairs. She immediately came downstairs and saw her husband’s dad standing with a gun in his hand,” Dyer was quoted by FOX 26 as saying, adding that Dhanjan also threatened to shoot his daughter-in-law as she began to scream.
After the shootings, Dhanjan reportedly confessed the murders to his wife, who also has not been named; she also called 911. Dhanjan then drove out of the house in a 2005 Toyota Prius. Police arrested him about three miles away from the home. Dyer noted that the suspect still had blood on his hands, but cooperated with police.
The Fresno Bee reported that Superior Court Judge Michael Idiart suspended criminal proceedings Sept. 12 after defense attorney Kojo Moore called into question Dhanjan’s competency to stand trial. Idiart ordered Dr. Howard Terrell, a psychiatrist, to examine Dhanjan in jail.
Idiart then ordered Dhanjan, Moore and prosecutor Robert Romanacce to return to court on Oct. 17 to discuss Terrell’s report.
