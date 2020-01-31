With U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., dropping out of the presidential race, Sabrina Singh, his national press secretary, has jumped to another campaign.
The Indian American on Jan. 30 announced via Twitter that she is part of the campaign team of Mike Bloomberg, a Democrat who jumped into the race recently.
“I have joined @MikeBloomberg @Mike2020 as national spokesperson! I'm beyond excited to work with this incredible team to defeat Donald Trump. #MikeWillGetItDone,” she wrote in her tweet.
Singh served the Booker campaign since May 2019 until the candidate announced his departure from the race earlier this month.
Singh is the former Democratic National Committee deputy communications director. Prior to her DNC role, Singh was a regional communications director on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.
