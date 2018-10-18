Indian American entrepreneur Suraj Viswanathan is already a well-known fixture in the Silicon Valley sporting community: the former chairman of the Bay Area Cricket Alliance is now the director of USA Cricket.
Viswanathan is hoping to use his acumen on the fields in a new grassroots endeavor as he will compete against seven other candidates for one of two open seats on the Milpitas, Calif., city council.
The general election is Nov. 6. Registered voters in California can vote early via their mail-in ballots.
“It has always been my desire to give back and contribute to the community that extended ample opportunities to build a strong future for my family and me,” Viswanathan, who has lived in Milpitas since 2006, said in a campaign statement. “Living in the city of Milpitas is now giving me an opportunity to fulfil that desire — to work towards my long time ambition — to step up in public service and serve the community and make meaningful contribution with better outcomes,” he said.
Viswanathan and his wife, Malvica Suraj, are raising their two children, Samarth and Riaan, in Milpitas, a bedroom community at the edge of the Silicon Valley with a large number of Indian American and Asian American residents. Milpitas is also home to the India Community Center.
The candidate, an alumnus of Chennai University in Tamil Nadu, started his career in politics as a volunteer on Rep. Ro Khanna’s congressional campaign. As he mobilized voters on a grassroots level, Viswanathan said he started to learn about the needs of the Milpitas community firsthand.
(Khanna is on the ballot for his second term in the House; the incumbent is running against Republican opponent Ron Cohen.)
Viswanathan said he will focus on three primary issues: public safety, affordable housing, and infrastructure development in the rapidly-growing town.
“I assure you that I will pursue every venue to bring a positive change in the city, and will listen to everyone’s problem and provide a viable solution,” said Viswanathan in a campaign statement. “Everyone associated with this city should be enjoying the city — whether they live, work, or use the facilities in the city of Milpitas.”
The candidate also volunteers with the organization Parents Helping Parents, which helps family members of autistic and specially-abled children.
Viswanathan has also penned his memoir, “A Flight and a Ferrari,” which narrates his journey from arriving in the U.S. to becoming a successful entrepreneur.
