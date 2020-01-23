Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden has said he would definitely consider California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate if he gets the nomination.
Harris, the first Indian American in the Senate, ended her bid for the White House Dec. 3, 2019, after faltering poll numbers and fund-raising efforts. Once thought to be the obvious choice for Democratic nominee, Harris’s campaign failed to gain traction with both the Indian American and the African American community.
Biden told The Sacramento Bee's California Nation podcast that he would consider Harris ‘for anything’ she would be interested in. "She's qualified to be president, and I'd consider her for anything that she would be interested in," said the former vice president in the Obama administration.
Harris and Biden exchanged blows on the debate stage last year over the issue of school busing. Harris told Biden that, growing up in Oakland, California, “that little girl on the bus was me.”
After Harris dropped out, Biden initially said he had “mixed emotions.” He later tweeted that Harris is "an incredible talent with unlimited potential."
