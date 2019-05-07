An Indian American woman in Long Island, New York, is seeking a seat on the Sachem Schools Board of Education.
Lauricella is the chief executive officer at FTZ Strategies Inc., a company which helps to facilitate global trade in the Greater New York Area.
“I am running to ensure that Sachem provides a safe environment for quality educational programs that supports a well-rounded curriculum for all students, without a high tax burden on our #Sachem Community,” Lauricella said. “I look forward to supporting and prioritizing the quality of our student’s educational programs, curriculum, and safety.”
Her work has led to multiple honors and recognitions in the community, including Long Island Business News Diversity in Business Awards (2019); the Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy Business & Community Leader Award (2019); Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Women of Impact Honoree (2019); Folio Awards Judge Fair Media Council (2019, 2018); Long Island Business News Top 50 Women (2017); Monthly Panelist on LI News Radio; and recognition awards from state and county officials
In addition to her work, Lauricella serves as a chair of the Sachem Legislative Committee; co-chair of the International Business DECA Club for Smithtown Schools; a board member of the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless; member of the Board Development Committee for the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County; and a member of the Holbrook Vision Committee
South Asian Community Leader Dilip Chauhan announced his endorsement of Lauricella for the post, saying she “is a proven, engaged and respected community leader.”
“I have known Krupa Lauricella for some time and I can honestly state that her passion, intelligence and experience will be an asset to the Sachem School District.”
As chairperson of the Sachem Legislative Committee, Lauricella helped to advocate a major victory for New York State funding to Sachem by working with the Sachem Legislative Committee, school administration and elected officials to successfully secure $11 million in funding through the Smart School Bond Application for critical security and technology upgrades.
Lauricella also works actively with public officials and the media to raise awareness about economic and social issues that impact Long Island residents.
Lauricella will appear as No. 2 on the May 21 election on the ballot.
