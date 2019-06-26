PHOENIX — The parents of a 6-year-old girl who died while attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border say her body will be flown to New York for a funeral.
A civil rights group working with the family of Gurupreet Kaur says the girl’s dad has been living in New York for several years and has a pending asylum claim.
The girl from India was traveling with her mother, a 27-year-old woman, who has since been released from immigration custody and is in New York.
Authorities initially said Gurupreet was 7, but Pima County Medical Examiner Dr. Gregory Hess said she was just shy of that. Hess said she died of hyperthermia, heat stroke and exhaustion.
Border Patrol agents found her on June 12 near the Arizona-Mexico border.
A growing number of Indian nationals are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, many seeking asylum.
According to a PTI report, South Asian Americans Leading Together has sought a probe into the death of the girl, alleging that militarization of the area and rejection of migrants attempting to cross at the entry ports have created an inhuman environment.
Kaur's mother left her with a woman and her child and went in search of water. The deceased was traveling with four other persons, including her mother, and dropped near the border by human smugglers who ordered the group to cross in the dangerous and austere location.
“We are devastated to learn the death of Gurupreet Kaur,” Lakshmi Sridaran, interim co-executive director of SAALT, said in a statement.
The group said that it will send a letter of inquiry to Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan, demanding a probe into the girl's death and information about her mother and the other migrants in their group.
Indian American attorney Ravi Batra termed Kaur's death as a heart wrenching story, said the PTI report.
“That her adult parent(s) made the conscious choice to enter the attractive not-so-porous Southern Border of the United States hiring human traffickers is criminally negligent,” he said.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2MP9TlW)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.