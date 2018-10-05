The Indian American Impact Project Oct. 2 hosted a celebration of Indian American women leaders in Washington, D.C., with more than 200 guests filling the offices of Covington & Burling LLP.
Among the speakers at the Women Who Impact event included federal public officials U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal.
“One of the goals of the Indian American Impact Project is to increase the visibility of leaders in our community,” said Priya Dayananda, Impact Project board member. “For the first time in history, we have an amazing cohort of Indian American women who are shaping, and leading, our political and policy landscape. These women are power brokers, influencers, and thought leaders – and we are very proud of them.”
Other speakers at the event included U.S. India Business Council president Nisha Biswal, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights president and chief executive Vanita Gupta, Phenomenal Women Action Campaign founder Meena Harris, Teen Vogue executive editor Samhita Mukhopadhyay, Democratic National Committee chief executive officer Seema Nanda, and Center for American Progress CEO and president Neera Tanden.
“The energy and enthusiasm in the room was undeniable,” said Mini Timmaraju, Impact Project board member. “These phenomenal women inspired all of us to dream big, blaze our own trails, and always fight for the values of our community. Looking around, it was clear to me that the future of our community is bright — and that future is female.”
Founded in 2016 by Raj Goyle and Deepak Raj, and formally launched earlier this year, the Indian American Impact Project is focused on expanding the ranks of Indian Americans in government, politics and public service. An affiliated organization, the Indian American Impact Fund, endorses and supports Indian American candidates running for office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.