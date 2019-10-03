We Care for Humanity held another Global Order of Dignitaries and Philanthropists, or G.O.D., Awards event at the Anaheim Convention Center Sept. 20-21, held in collaboration with Global Community Foundations and co-chaired by Ivo Josipovic, third president of Croatia; Rosalia Arteaga, former president of Ecuador; Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, 10th vice president of Kenya; and U.S. Rep. Lou Correa, of California.
The event, according to a press release, highlighted different segments, including the WCH Humanitarian Summit, which featured harmonizing with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, global issues on Homeless Veterans, Free Education for Boys and Girls, Healthy Aging, Interfaith towards Peace and Sustainable Innovations and Partnerships, that were tackled with passion and enthusiasm by esteemed speakers from around the world.
Commencing with a royal grand entrance the 8th G.O.D. awards ceremony and dinner gala recognized the humanitarian efforts of 16 great philanthropists.
Among those honored included Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Global Knowledge Initiative, as Global Humanitarian for Sustainable Innovations; Usha Ramanlal Naik, a senior leader of the Brahma Kumaris, as Spiritual & Wellness Ambassador; Nadeem Nusrat, chairman of South Asia Minorities Alliance Foundation, as the Voice of Minorities’ Rights and Religious Freedom; Dr. Jayendra Shah, medical director of Rehab & Chronic Pain Clinic, as Humanitarian Legacy Award winner; and Usha Shah, president of Federation, said the press release.
The Global Expo that was part of the two-day program, which was founded and hosted by Dr. Tony Nguyen, featured an international flair of products and health innovations including Global Medical ID by IDLogic, and a Health Fair by Global Telecare Inc. In addition, the Expo featured the making of Mandala Art by the monks of the Namgyal Monastery, Ithaca NY, headed by Ven. Tenzin Choesang, its president.
Special awards were presented to We Care for Humanity founder Princess Maria Amor Torres, the first and only female Sultan of Mindanao, Sulu and Palawan, who received the Medal of Merit from the prime minister of the Royal Kingdom of Cambodia for her unwavering support to Save Nature Cambodia in planting a total of 700,000 trees in the country.
Founder Oknah Sam Dararath, along with the other delegation from Cambodia, felicitated the award.
In addition, Princess Maria was honored as "Princess of Humanity" by the Brahma Kumaris, headed by Usha Naik, and a self-portrait was gifted to Amor by a special artist with disability from Vietnam.
Royals, dignitaries and speakers have shared their views about the event.
Dr. Udit Raj, national chairman of All India Confederation of SC/ST Org, stated, “I commend the herculean task of We Care for Humanity headed by Princess Amor Torres for organizing the 8th G.O.D. Awards and for including the plight of the untouchables to the WCH Humanitarian Summit. I appeal to the world philanthropists and human right activists that they should not only to empathize the issue of the untouchables but raise it all over the world.”
Added Puneet Ahluwalia, managing partner, New World Strategies: “Princess Maria Amor did a phenomenal event in LA this weekend in promoting humanity, religious freedom and discussion on pivotal issues confronting our communities. The diverse and select group of world leaders and intellectual capital was extraordinary. Delighted to be part of this outliers and looking forward to these roundtables.”
Global Telecare director Dr. Jay Shah also commented: “G.O.D. was a great success, due to Maria’s experience and ability to gather world leaders, dignitaries and philanthropists, plus the care for all details made a huge difference.”
