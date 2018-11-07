A new judge has been appointed to serve during the second trial of Gaege Bethune, accused of the 2014 murder of former Southern Illinois University student Pravin Varughese.
Local station WPSD 6 reported Oct. 31 that Judge Charles Grace will replace Judge Mark Clarke, who presided over Bethune’s first trial. A jury last June found Bethune guilty of the murder of Varughese, who was found dead in the woods near Carbondale, Illinois, on Feb. 18, 2018, four days after he was reported missing by his family. Bethune was reportedly the last person to see the Indian American student; he had been charged with murder and murder during the commission of a robbery. The jury found him guilty of the first charge, but not the second.
But on the day he was to be sentenced, Clarke vacated the jury’s verdict and ordered a fresh trial, opining that jurors might have been confused by a word in the indictment. “There is a word in there that could have been confusing. I don’t think it was confusing. I have no reason to think the jury was confused,” said Clarke, nevertheless finding the sentence in the indictment “faintly flawed.” (See India-West story here). Clarke also allowed Bethune to be released on bail until his second trial has concluded. However, prosecutors in the case have filed a motion with the Illinois state Supreme Court, seeking Bethune’s immediate remand into custody.
