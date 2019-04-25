Former Vice President Joe Biden April 25 tossed his hat into the crowded Democratic Presidential race, characterizing the current occupant of the White House as “a threat to our nation.”
“If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation — who we are — and I cannot stand by and watch that happen,” stated Biden in a videotaped announcement. “We are in battle for the soul of this nation.”
Even before he officially declared his candidacy, Biden was a front-runner among the 19 other Democrats contesting for the seat. A Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released March 28 to The Hill Web site showed Biden in the lead at 27 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, came in at 16 percent. The survey also included former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who each came in at 13 percent. Neither Winfrey nor Clinton are running in 2020.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., the daughter of Indian American physician Shymala Gopalan, came in at 4 percent in the poll. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, the first Hindu American in Congress, did not reach significant numbers to merit a mention in the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll. Both Harris and Gabbard have extensive support in the Indian American community for their Presidential bids. (see related story on Indian American campaign contributions here: https://bit.ly/2UUuhWh)
In a Biden-Trump face-off, the poll predicted Biden would win by 42 percent.
Harris issued a statement shortly after Biden’s announcement, characterizing Biden as “my friend.”
“The more, the merrier!” said Harris, adding: “Joe brings a wealth of knowledge to the race, and I’m excited to debate ideas and policy with him and the many other candidates running for president in the coming months.”
Indian American community activist Ajay Jain Bhutoria, who is serving on Biden’s national finance committee, told India-West he was excited to hear the announcement, which came after months of speculation.
“Vice President Biden is the best chance we have of defeating Trump, and restoring dignity to our country,” said Bhutoria, paraphrasing Biden as he characterized the race as “a fight for the soul of our country.”
Bhutoria worked with the Vice President on the ‘American College Promise’ initiative, which the White House unveiled in 2015 during President Barack Obama and Biden’s second term. The initiative guarantees a completely free education to hundreds of participating community colleges. Bhutoria wants to see the program expanded to all public universities across the nation, and said Biden supports such a move.
Bhutoria also stated his support for Biden’s vision of an apprentice program, which would educate non college-going Americans in skills necessary to the current American economy. He also praised Biden for his foreign policy expertise.
The Democratic National Committee — headed by Indian American Seema Nanda — is scheduled to launch its AAPI initiative April 29.
Indian American venture capitalist Shelly Collins Kapoor, founder of the Shatter Fund, which promotes female entrepreneurship, told India-West she is firmly behind Harris, despite being a long-time supporter of Biden.
Kapoor served in prominent capacities during both Obama/Biden campaigns. She is currently serving on Harris’ national finance committee.
“I have the utmost respect and extreme gratitude to Vice President Biden for his life time of service to the American public. But I’m a Democrat first and foremost. We need to get behind the candidate who will win the election,” she stated, adding that she supports Harris not for a shared heritage, but a shared set of values. “Kamala is the right candidate to represent all Democrats.”
Kapoor does not predict a groundswell of Indian American supporters of Harris jumping ship to support Biden. She characterized the April 18 endorsement of Harris by the Indian American Impact Fund as a signal to other Indian Americans to hop on board to Harris’ campaign.
“The trajectory of our country is moving backwards. The right Democratic candidate will reunite us on our values as an America for all people, not just a privileged few,” said Kapoor.
Indian American physician Sampat Shivangi, founder of the Indian American Forum for Political Education and prominent Republican, is throwing his support behind long-shot Gabbard. “Tulsi cares for India. She has met its leadership and understands the importance of the U.S.-India relationship,” Shivangi told India-West, adding that Harris has not yet earned her credentials in the Indian American community.
“Biden has run twice without success,” said Shivangi, noting the candidate’s support of the Iraq war and recent allegations of sexual misbehavior with women will undo the candidate.
Shivangi said he was asked to join Trump’s re-election bid, but declined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.