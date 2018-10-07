NORWALK, Calif. — An International Day of Non-Violence to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti was held here Sept. 30 as an “Interfaith Unity for Peace and Non-Violence” Heritage seminar brought together by the Sanatan Temple, the Anekant Community Center, the Jain Center of Southern California and the Gujarati Society of Southern California.
The theme was “Peace Is The Most Powerful Weapon of Mankind,” which was Gandhi’s philosophy. Eleven acclaimed speakers spoke on this topic and commended the great leader whom India reveres as the “Father of the Nation.”
The corridor featured a display of Gandhi’s photographs from a collection belonging to Arvindbhai Joshi, who also sang “Vaishanvo Jayanti,” a song that Gandhi added to his prayers.
There was also a slide show of pictures and narration of Gandhi’s life.
After the committee members lit the lamp to start the formal function, 11 speakers, each accomplished in their field of study, shared the ideologies of their individual faith.
Dr. Deepak Shimkhada, adjunct professor at the Claremont School of Theology, said we need to teach our children to realize their potential and gain happiness, which is not found in elusive happy hour deals, but in cultivating spiritual richness.
Prof. Sthaneshwar Timaisina, from the University of San Diego, said that the ethos of India had always been non-violence, as is evident from Patanjali’s “Niyama” and Gandhi’s “Ahimsa.”
Dr. Ardeshir Anoshiravani, a psychiatrist from Irvine, spoke of how he has been influenced by Gandhi and Zoroastrian teachings.
Laughing yoga Guru Yogi Ramesh sang to pay tribute to Gandhi.
Deborah Sanchez, a judge on the Superior Court of Orange County, said she found most cultures similar in terms of generosity, humility and loving nature.
Dr. Philip Clayton, former dean and senior “Ingram Chair” vice-president, gave instances of how the loving words of a simple Rabbi are changed to create violence.
Maria Khani, a senior Muslim chaplain with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, explained the meaning of Muslim greetings and how Muslims teach responsibility to their children.
Avinder Singh Chawla explained the Sikh culture and their love for peace.
Patti Heckman in her speech said that in the Buddhist tradition anyone can achieve enlightenment. Passive violence, like name calling and ragging, feeds physical violence and we have to bring about a peace culture.
Christopher Key Chapple, who has published several books, spoke of how legislation in 1965 was put in place to welcome immigrants from all over the world.
Dr. Jashwant Modi, president of the Jain Center of Southern California, spoke about the Ahimsa Center in Pomona.
Dr. Jayesh Shah thanked the audience and said there should be “multicultural beads united into one necklace.”
The speeches were interspersed with unity dances by Rangashree Dances of India directed by Paulomi Pandit. Lunch and tea was provided by the organizers.
The event was coordinated by Dr. Jayesh Shah, Maneck Bhujwala, Ila and Dr. Gunvant Mehta.
“This event is supported by multiple organizations. We organize for the last few years and take pleasure in putting together meaningful programs that create awareness and are interesting,” Ila Mehta told India-West.
“In this event, we sincerely believe that if people from different faiths come together, they will listen, learn and respect each other.”
Ila announced that on Sept. 29, 2019, they will be celebrating 150th birthday of Gandhi.
