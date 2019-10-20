HONOLULU – The Gandhi International Institute for Peace celebrated its 14th annual event to commemorate the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi Oct. 5, 2019 at Kapiolani Park Bandstand in Waikiki, according to a press release.
Several speakers, including Govind Gaude, Minister for Art and Culture from Goa, India; Hawaii Lt. Governor Josh Green and Congressman Ed Case offered their messages to the gathering. Dr. Raj Kumar received a special message from Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard from Washington, as well as proclamations from Governor David Y. Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
Peacemakers and educators, along with members from interfaith groups for world peace were highlights of the daylong event. Other presentations included an Indian invocation, Hawaiian blessing, multicultural dances, i.e., Bollywood dance by Willow Chang from Bollywood Hawaii and Aja Nachle group; Sufi dance from Germany; Na Hula Aloha and Chinese Lion dance; peace music by the Royal Hawaiian band; Love, Peace and Harmony Choir; a Sun salutation yoga by Still and Moving Center; and an art workshop for children.
