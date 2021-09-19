Rockefeller's president, Rajiv Shah, has called for a “COVID Charter,'' in which rich countries would peg international development and climate assistance to 1% of their gross domestic product and require middle- and low-income nations to devote more money to public health and climate-change mitigation. The Indian American executive is seen at the 2017 Concordia Annual Summit at Grand Hyatt New York on Sept. 19, 2017 in New York City. (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)