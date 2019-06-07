Led by Indian American senior research scientist Gaurav Sharma, Battelle has been awarded a $20 million contract by the government’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
Battelle has for years successfully demonstrated brain-computer interface projects — such as NeuroLife, which has enabled a quadriplegic man to move his hand again using his thoughts, according to a news release.
Now, DARPA has awarded a contract to a Battelle-led team that pushes researchers into the realm of what was once considered science fiction, it said.
A soldier puts on a helmet and uses his or her thoughts alone to control multiple unmanned vehicles or a bomb disposal robot. That’s the basis for this effort for DARPA’s Next-Generation Non-Surgical Neurotechnology program, the release explained.
The N 3 program seeks development of high-performance, bi-directional brain-machine interfaces for able-bodied service members. Most of the current BCI research, including Battelle’s NeuroLife technology, focuses on helping people with disabilities who must undergo invasive implant procedures, including brain surgery, to enable a BCI that can restore lost function, it said.
For the next BCI leap, in which the technology can be used by healthy military service members, it’s imperative to find lower-risk and less-invasive options, a path Sharma has already begun to navigate, according to the release. Heavily involved for years with the NeuroLife project, Sharma began to develop ideas for non-surgical BCI options. The DARPA N 3 program provides the opportunity to further develop them, the release notes.
Battelle’s N 3 concept for a minimally invasive neural interface system, called BrainSTORMS, involves the development of a novel nanotransducer that could be temporarily introduced into the body via injection and then directed to a specific area of the brain to help complete a task through communication with a helmet-based transceiver, it said.
Upon completion, the nanotransducer will be magnetically guided out of the brain and into the bloodstream to be processed out of the body.
The nanotransducer would use magnetoelectric nanoparticles to establish a bi-directional communication channel with the brain. Neurons in the brain operate through electrical signals, according to the release.
The magnetic core of the nanotransducers would convert the neural electrical signals into magnetic ones that would be sent through the skull to the helmet-based transceiver worn by the user. The helmet transceiver could also send magnetic signals back to the nanotransducers where they would be converted to electrical impulses capable of being processed by the neurons, enabling two-way communication to and from the brain, it said.
“This is one of the most exciting and challenging projects I have worked on,” Sharma said in a statement. “With BrainSTORMS, we will again be pushing the limits engineering and physics. If successful, this technology would not only provide a safe and efficient way to facilitate human machine interactions, but also has the potential to revolutionize the study of the nervous system.”
Sharma’s experience and contacts in the BCI field are key to the effort’s success. Battelle will apply its expertise in neural decoding, artificial intelligence, hardware engineering, in vitro electrophysiology and systems integration to combine the various aspects of the project. But all-stars were needed to complete the team, the release said.
“We knew we needed a strong team if we wanted to succeed in this mission,” said Sharma. “Our collaborators are experts in important areas for the program.”
Sakhrat Khizroev at the University of Miami will lead nanoparticle synthesis and characterization, and Doug Weber at the University of Pittsburgh will lead the preclinical safety and efficacy studies.
Battelle recently began the first phase of the program with $2 million in funding to demonstrate the core concept of the technology.
If the team’s concept proves successful, Battelle will receive additional funding for the second and third phases of the program. The full contract is worth approximately $20 million over four years for the Battelle team, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.