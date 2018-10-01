Indian American Democrat Gayatri Agnew, the mother of two pre-schoolers, is running for a set in the Arkansas state House, from Bentonville, the birthplace of superstore Walmart.
Agnew is challenging Republican incumbent Jim Dotson, who ran un-opposed in the 2016 election. “When a candidate runs unopposed, the element of democracy dies a bit; the integrity of democracy is called into question,” Agnew told India-West, also noting that unopposed candidates “breed voter apathy.”
The East Palo Alto, Calif.-born Agnew, who moved to Bentonville four years ago to work as the senior director of a major philanthropic foundation, said that as she campaigns around her district, she has heard voters saying they are glad to have a choice. “The point of democracy is the ability to choose,” she said.
Agnew won her primary in May – running unopposed as a Democrat – and is now pitted against Dotson for the Nov. 6 general election.
Agnew is campaigning on a platform of expanding economic opportunity –especially for the working class and veterans – through skilling programs teaching plumbing, pipe-fitting, HVAC maintenance, auto mechanics, and other trades, with the aim of creating well-paying, stable jobs. “Many of our kids will go to college, but many will not. We have to create viable alternatives to white collar jobs,” she said.
Bentonville is blessed with a great K-12 public school system, said Agnew, noting that her district is home to one of the fastest-growing school districts in the nation. “We have been proactive in planning, especially in creating a leadership pipeline,” she said, adding that the district also pays its teachers very well, attracting enthusiastic, exceptionally-skilled talent to its schools. “We are making the profession of teaching a respectable one,” she said.
The state has a proliferation of charter schools, largely opposed by the Arkansas Democratic Party. Agnew said she does not oppose charter schools – “they fill a need in our community” – but believes there must be greater accountability for the public school alternatives.
Similarly, Agnew wants to correct imbalances in student performance attributed to race and class. Starting as early as first grade, students are tapped for gifted and talented programs, which give them a leg up throughout their K-12 careers. “There is not a lot of equity in who gets tapped on the shoulder for these programs. There is a lot of bias built into the process,” she said.
Agnew, who is married to attorney Ryan Agnew, has two young children: daughter Kamala, who is 2 ½ years old; and son Rohan, 4, who will enter kindergarten next fall.
In her interview with this publication, Agnew excoriated a bill passed by the Arkansas state House, which – she said – gave tax cuts to the wealthy, at the expense of working class families. She favors rolling back the cuts, and also proposed an Earned Income Tax Credit which would allow middle-class families to “bring home more of their paychecks.”
Agnew also faulted the state House for failing to fund a matching bid to a federal grant which would have funded transportation infrastructure development.
Many of her district’s main arteries are small roads which have traffic going in both directions, bicycles, and often pedestrians. “Our roads are really unsafe,” she said, noting that most of the district lacks sidewalks. “We need to expand our highways and build a better transit system so that the economy can continue to grow,” said Agnew, explaining that residents who live outside of town lack any public transit options.
Agnew is the daughter of the late George Eassey, a Kerala-born ayurvedic physician, and Josie Saracino, a retired kindergarten teacher.
During the last legislative cycle, Dotson managed to get a bill passed which mandated all public schools to have a poster in each classroom proclaiming: “In God We Trust.” Agnew told India-West a lot of her volunteers – especially South Asian Americans – told her they felt excluded by the sign. “Teachers have told me: ‘I don’t feel good about this.’”
“My opponent put his personal agenda over our community’s interests,” she stated.
In June, Agnew attended the Indian American Impact Fund’s national summit in Washington, DC. The summit featured keynote addresses from Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Reps. Ami Bera, D-Calif., Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois; as well as other prominent Indian American politicians.
“I had no idea how many Indian Americans were running for office, from both parties,” said Agnew. “For our community, this is a pivotal moment,” she said.
“So many of the speakers said they had no political role models. But our children will,” said Agnew.
