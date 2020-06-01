Prominent aerospace and defense expert Vivek Lall has been appointed as chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation at its headquarters in San Diego, Calif., according to a PTI report.
“We are pleased to announce that Dr. Vivek Lall will assume the position of Chief Executive at General Atomics Global Corporation, effective immediately,” GA said in a statement emailed to PTI May 31.
Lall, who played key roles in some of the major defense deals between India and the U.S., had had resigned in April as vice president of Aeronautics Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin, an American security and aerospace giant, to spend more time with his family in San Diego, where he resides. However, barely a month later the world’s premier drone manufacturer offered him the position.
General Atomics is one of the world’s leading privately held nuclear and defense company.
“With Dr. Lall’s expertise, GA Global will expand its global footprint for managing sales, service, and international industrial collaboration in strategically important countries like Japan, Australia, the UAE, and others,” the company said.
“Dr. Lall’s extensive experience in the U.S. and international markets will strengthen the company’s international growth,” said General Atomics, which along with its affiliated companies operates on five continents.
For the Jakarta-born Lall, this is his second stint with General Atomics, which produces a series of unmanned aircraft and provides electro-optical, radar, signals intelligence, and automated airborne surveillance systems.
In his capacity as chief executive of Strategic Development at General Atomics from 2014 to 2018, Lall played a key role in the decision of the Trump Administration to sell category 1 unmanned aerial vehicles to India, a non-NATO country, noted PTI.
The UAVs that can carry missiles fall under the category-1 classification.
In his new role as chief executive, Lall, 50, would be heading the General Atomics Global Corporation.
The Indian American executive was appointed to the Federal Aviation Advisory Committee two years ago and has overseen multiple campaigns as well as pan-India strategic industrial tie-ups.
According to his LinkedIn page, Lall earned his master’s degree in aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; his bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Carleton University; MBA from City University of Seattle; and Ph.D. in aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Wichita State University.
