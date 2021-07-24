SAE International recently announced that 15 long-time members were recognized as the 2021 Class of SAE Fellows, including Indian American Dr. Hariharan Krishnan.
Krishnan is a technical fellow at General Motors. He has been with the company since January 2001, first serving as a staff researcher, and then being named a technical fellow in September 2011. He has held that position since.
Krishnan earned a master’s degree from the University of Waterloo, and a doctorate from the University of Michigan.
Established in 1977, SAE Fellow status is the highest grade of membership bestowed by the organization to members from industry and academia, for which more than 750 individuals have earned the distinction since its implementation, a news release said.
The SAE Fellow program honors long-term members who have made a significant impact on society’s mobility technology through leadership, research and innovation.
This new class of Fellows is recognized for their outstanding engineering and scientific accomplishments that have resulted in meaningful advances in automotive, aerospace and commercial vehicle technology, SAE International said.
“SAE Fellows—and the contributions they make to the ongoing vibrancy of the mobility industry—warrant special recognition and our deepest reverence,” said Robert Ireland, 2020 SAE Fellows Committee chair and former SAE Board director. “There’s no greater and lasting honor in the world of mobility engineering than being elected SAE Fellow. The distinction ensures that the names and impact of these individuals will forever be revered within SAE and the larger mobility engineering community,” Ireland said.
