The coronavirus in 2020 kind of sounded the death knell for the hospitality industry. But 2021 started off right, at least for one server, at an Indian restaurant in Cape Coral, Florida.
Proving that kindness never goes out of style, a group of generous patrons left a whopping $2,020 tip for the server named Dawn Jan. 1 at Masala Mantra-The Indian Bistro. The actual cost of the meal with tax was $269.
The restaurant shared this news on Facebook with a screenshot of the bill, highlighting the tip. The bill also gave a glimpse into some of the items ordered: garlic naan, rasmalai, gulab jamun and rice pudding.
“We can’t stop smiling and feeling happy for Dawn. God bless this group of kind folks,” the post read. “This year has been hard for every restaurant, including ours, but this act of kindness made our year. We are grateful for all our patrons support - in this difficult year they bought a lot of cheers and light to our little server community - May the good lord bless us all in the new year and it’s a new Dawn for all of us Goodbye 2020 and welcome 2021#bekind #capecoral #love #share #MasalaMantra #capecoralflorida #2020tipchallenge.”
People were quick to react to this heartfelt generosity.
“Aww. Only thing nice about 2020 is his tip. How wonderful,” wrote one Facebook user.
“Omg so happy for my favorite restaurant and lovely people there!!!!!” said one patron.
“Well deserved! I love Dawn!” added another.
“That is awesome!! We love your restaurant and our community!” another patron stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.