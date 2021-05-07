Samir Patel, an Indian American lawyer, was named the top prosecutor in the northwest part of the state.
The Associated Press reports that Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Patel as the district attorney of Bartow and Gordon counties, in the Cherokee Judicial Circuit.
Patel fills a vacancy created when Kemp appointed former district attorney Rosemary Greene to the Superior Court in the circuit. Greene was named to the bench after Superior Court Judge David K. Smith retired last year, the AP reported.
Patel holds a Bachelor's Degree in Information Sciences and General Management from East Tennessee State University and a law degree from Georgia State University.
Since 2010, Patel has served as Associate Attorney of White and Choate, in Cartersville. And since 2017, Patel has also served as Municipal Court Judge of Euharlee.
Patel previously served as a part-time instructor at ITT Technical Institute in Kennesaw, teaching criminal law, constitutional law, and ethics. Patel was also an assistant public defender in the Cherokee Judicial Circuit for five years.
He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Advocates for Children.
Patel has previously served as president of the Bartow County Bar Association and the Bartow County Exchange Club. He has served as a high school Mock Trial instructor and graduated from the Bartow County Chamber of Commerce Leadership program in 2014.
Records show Patel gave Kemp $950 when Kemp ran for governor in 2018, the report said.
