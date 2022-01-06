An Indian American professor at Georgia Southern University, Dr. Arpita Saha, who is a recipient of the university’s Hall of Fame award, was recently honored at a gala in Atlanta attended by Gov. Brian Kemp.
The “Felton Jenkins, Jr. Hall of Fame Award” is the highest academic faculty award in the state of Georgia that is given by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, according to an email received by India-West.
Saha was also among the distinguished honorees at the recent 17th annual Regents’ Scholarship Gala that raised more than $625,000 to support and provide need-based scholarships for USG students across the state, according to a university press release.
Hosted by the USG Foundation, the event included Gov. Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp as well as supporters, donors, alumni, legislators, members of the Board of Regents and presidents from USG’s 26 public colleges and universities.
Saha, an associate professor of organic chemistry at the Statesboro, Georgia-based university, is one of six USG faculty members honored as 2021 recipients of the Felton Jenkins Jr. Hall of Fame Faculty Award. The prestigious teaching award recognizes faculty’s important contributions to their schools and fields of study and for their strong commitment to teaching and student success.
Saha said she deeply values the challenges associated with the STEM disciplines for the underserved community, and focuses much of her work on equity, inclusion and excellence, the release noted.
She is co-leader of her college’s Diversity & Inclusion Collaborative since its inception in 2019 and a co-leader of the GS Alliances of Women in STEM and a member of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Inclusive Excellence.
Saha co-launched the College of Science and Mathematics’ Freshmen Research Program in 2019 and currently leads a team of faculty representing various disciplines within COSM to expand the program on all three campuses of Georgia Southern University.
“I am overwhelmed and feel truly special receiving such statewide recognition with the Hall of Fame Faculty Award in Excellence in Teaching,” Saha said in the report.
