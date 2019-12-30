NEW YORK — Ginsmon P. Zacharia has been unanimously elected as the chairman of the board of trustees of the India Catholic Association of America, during elections held at the Tyson Center in Floral Park here Dec. 1.
The India Catholic Association, one of the oldest Indian American organizations in the United States, is an umbrella organization that includes the Syro-Malabar, Syro-Malankara, Knanaya, and Latin Catholics Rites, representing the interests of the Catholics of Indian origin living in the United States, according to a press release.
Having an active registered membership of 2000 families, the association has been instrumental in providing spiritual leadership to the early Christian Malayalee immigrant community in America. When the churches became more influential and as dioceses were established, the activities of the India Catholic Association had slowed down, said the release.
Over the past few years, a new generation of leadership has emerged, who recognized the need for an all-inclusive group that encompassed all sections of the Catholic Church and has intensified the activities of the association. Zacharia, the president-elect in 2014, led that campaign for the movement, and was subsequently elected to the board of trustees in 2017.
As a journalist and media entrepreneur, Zacharia is well-known to the Indian American community in the United States. He has been active in the media industry for nearly two decades and has led various organizations.
Zacharia is the founder of Indo-American Press Club, one of the largest organizations of Indian-origin journalists in North America, and served as the chairman from 2014 to 2016. He is the managing director of Global Reporter TV, chief editor of the Malayalam newspaper Jaihind Vartha, and publisher of Aksharam and The Asian Era.
In addition, he also serves as a media consultant for the South Asian Times, published from New York. He has received numerous awards in recognition of his work and leadership, including the Media Excellence Award from The Kerala Center in New York.
Prior to immigrating to the United States, he was the first general secretary of the Liverpool Malayalee Cultural Association in England. He worked for the European edition of the Deepika newspaper and was the director of Jaihind TV USA.
Zacharia served as the general secretary of Indo-American Lawyers Forum, secretary of Indo-American Malayali Chamber of Commerce and joint secretary of Kerala Samajam of Greater New York.
Zacharia hails from Thodupuzha, Kerala, and holds a degree in law from the University of Bangalore and a master's degree in business management. He currently lives in New York with his wife, Siji Augustine, and their children, Andrew, Briona, and Ethen.
