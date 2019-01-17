In 2016, menstrual equity laws were passed in New York City, making menstrual hygiene products freely accessible in all public schools, jails and homeless shelters. But Girl Scout Arushi Kher, after a two-year-long investigation, realized that barely any school was implementing those requirements mandated by the law.
When the Indian American teenager, 14, along with another Girl Scout, Skyler Kim-Schellinger, found out that almost no schools had the proper product dispensers and sanitary bins, they decided it was time for a change, according to a report on Patch.com.
The project, which Kim-Schellinger and Kher completed as their Girl Scout’s ‘Silver Award,’ according to the report, looked at a total of 23 schools throughout districts 15 and 20, which oversee Brooklyn’s southwest and northwest corners. Only 18 percent of the schools had both sanitary bins in the bathrooms and free, working dispensers, the girls told the publication.
“Without the bins or dispensers, girls on their period would often be forced to stuff sanitary products in windowsills or behind toilets to avoid embarrassment of walking to a trash can outside the bathroom,” Kher told Patch.com.
The girls have since ensured that sanitary bins are installed at not just their own middle school in Midwood, but have also convinced officials at the Brooklyn North Borough Field Support Center, which oversees 255 schools in the borough, to ensure other schools follow the guidelines.
Throughout the process, the two scouts from Troop 2653 enlisted the help of their troop members and troop leader Hemalee Patel and North Brooklyn’s deputy director of facilities, Alea Stormer.
“It feels good to be the voice for our peers,” Kher told Patch.com. “That’s part of the whole idea of the Silver Award — helping our community. Our community was the middle schools’ girls and somebody needs to represent them. I’m glad we were able to.”
