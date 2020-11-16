Each year, Girl Scouts River Valleys honors remarkable women and girls for their leadership, accomplishments, and community contributions. This year, among the honorees is an Indian American engineer, Jayshree Seth.
Seth, corporate scientist and chief science advocate at 3M – a Minnesota-based company – has been honored with the 2020 Women of Distinction Award.
The annual Girl Scouts Women of Distinction awards event brings together and recognizes a group of purpose-driven, women leaders in business, government, and philanthropy, as well as one man who show exemplary leadership and commitment to the community.
Seth joined 3M in 1993, working on developing components for disposable soft goods, such as diapers in the company’s personal care business division.
In the last 26 years at 3M, Seth has worked on many different technology/product/business platforms and associated initiatives. She currently leads applied technology development projects for 3M’s industrial adhesives and tapes division. She is engaged in development and commercialization of sustainable industrial products within various markets.
Apart from holding 67 patents for a variety of innovations, she is also a certified Design for Six Sigma Black Belt.
In 2018, Seth was appointed as 3M’s first ever chief science advocate and is using her scientific knowledge, technical expertise, and professional experience to advance science and communicate its importance and benefits in everyday life. An area of focus is to foster a new generation of scientists and science advocates, said Girl Scouts.
She also uses her personal story and career journey to inspire students to pursue STEM and encourage professionals who aspire to have satisfying STEM-based careers, while staying authentic to their true self, it added.
Seth has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Clarkson University in New York and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from India.
