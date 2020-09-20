GOPIO-Inland Empire Sept. 6 held its annual meeting via Zoom to elect the new team for the year 2021. The meeting, chaired by founding president Vasu Pawar. was moderated by Venkat Peddi. The proceedings began with a Ganesh Pooja followed by a rhythmic Ganesh Vandana dance by Shashalji Samudralu, choreographed by Paulomi Pandit, according to a press release.
After the opening remarks, outgoing president Pawar introduced Kewal Kanda, treasurer GOPIO-International, as election commissioner, who opened the nomination ballots and announced the results. As there was only one person nominated for each position, all nominated persons are declared winners unanimously for their respective posts, said Kanda. They are:
Chairperson, Vasu Pawar; president, Venkat Peddi; executive vice president, Baljit Kaur Toor; secretary, Suma Vera Hareesh; sr. vice president (public relations), Dr. Kanan Modi; sr. vice president (treasurer), Raghbir Bagga; jt. secretary, Nikunj Gupta; jr. advisor GOPIO-IE Board, Hemant Kurani; jr. vice president (sponsorships/membership), Rajbir Husson; director (media/publication), Dinesh Sharma; director (event planning and technology), Padmaja Choday; and director (legal matters), Anju Multani.
Ashok Madan, GOPIO-Int’l area coordinator for Southern California and past NFIA president, administered the oath of office to the newly elected team.
The new team spoke about their commitment, vision, and aspirations for GOPIO-IE, their desire to serve the Inland Empire community and to elevate GOPIO-IE to next level, said the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.