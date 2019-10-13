BUENA PARK, Calif. – The Global Peace Foundation held a ‘World Peace Day’ event Sept. 22 at the Heritage Hall here, organized to coincide with the International Day of Peace declared by the United Nations.
Founder and president Dr. Manorama S. Gupta spoke about the organization and its vision at the program, which saw representation from several non-Indian communities, all coming together in the spirit of harmony. The Indian American leader also enumerated ongoing activities, such as feeding the homeless and the donation and packaging of 10,000 meals for the needy. Gupta announced that by year end, the foundation will open an office in New Delhi to more effectively serve families who need help.
Artist and philanthropist Sir Daniel Winn, who was the chief guest, spoke about how every individual can play their part to bring about peace at home, in the community, nation and the world. He shared his experience as to how peace could be brought about through art and how artists can play an important role in nurturing this value in the community.
Winn’s talk was in keeping with the event’s focus of art and culture. Accordingly, various performances were showcased: Stephen Day, playing the sarod and accompanied on the tabla by Sukrit Mukherjee, explained the connection between peace and music. Also featured were Japanese flute playing, an American band, Chinese, Lao and Nepali dances; while the Indian dance presentation was from the Savithri Arts Academy. There was also representation from Mexican and Korean groups.
Other segments included a talk and short practical meditation class by Sister Diana of the Brahma Kumari Ashram, who stressed how the practice makes people calm and tolerant. The Good Neighbor Foundation’s president Park and Gupta discussed how both their organizations could effectively partner to make a difference. Students of Junko Ishikawa, founder of the International Networking Association, spoke on their vision of peace and how the youth can promote it.
Earlier, the program began with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony and welcome by event chair Kewal Kanda, and social workers, peace promoters and youth leaders were honored with plaques for their contributions to the community. Attendees participated in a raffle and enjoyed the dinner catered by Ashoka Restaurant.
