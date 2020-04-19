LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Global Peace Foundation Inc. organized a Beach Cleaning and Festival of Color event March 8 here, with a dual purpose: to celebrate an Indian festival, and to perform a community service by beach cleaning, to help the environment, protect marine life, and human health.
About 60 people, including Indian Americans as well as others from the mainstream community, as well as children, gathered at Cherry/Junipero Beach to support the cause, said a press release. The group carried out beach cleaning for about 45 minutes, by picking up discarded items and litter which would otherwise wash into the ocean during high tide.
The enthusiasm of the group was contagious; even other non-Indian beach goers who in the area joined in the clean-up work. This activity was enjoyed the most by the children, noted the release, for whom this lays a foundation for a lifetime of dedication to the environment and the community.
Food was arranged as a potluck, so there was a variety of food for everyone to enjoy. Some singers in the group entertained the crowd by favorite melodious songs, which was followed by playing with colors. Even the non-Indians in the group joined in and enjoyed playing with colors. This was a great way to expose the Indian festival and the rich Indian culture to the non-Indians, added the release.
Dr. Manorama S. Gupta, president of the Global Peace Foundation, Inc., thanked all the committee members and participants for their help and participation. She also thanked the City of Long Beach for helping in coordinating the function, and for providing free parking for all our volunteers.
