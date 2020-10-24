Global Pragathi announced it is providing cotton masks to alleviate poverty during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
According to a news release by the Indian American-founded Global Pragathi, over 600,000 re-usable fabric masks have been produced in 10 villages of India; more than 500,000 masks have been distributed for free in several hundred villages across India to protect the indigent from the virus.
At the same time, the non-profit organization, founded by Alok and Sangeeta Agrawal originally from Ohio, is providing cotton masks to provide livelihood to 140 families currently.
At the current rate, in one year, the total masks production will amount to 2 million. The cost to produce each mask is a mere $0.10. To support the villagers with employment and protect millions from contracting the virus, the total expenditure incurred in a year will be $216,000.
Unemployment, lack of information, fear, panic, frustration and food insecurity in rural areas have soared to levels not witnessed in our lifetime. During the lockdown, under unimaginable adverse conditions, the Pragathi team courageously stepped in to support the hard-hit underprivileged villagers in every possible way, the release notes.
The release says that the organization decided on cotton masks because it would be an ideal employment generating, economy boosting, preventive health project promoting self-reliance and sustainability in the villagers, with several short- and long-term implications.
“We have succeeded in creating a replicable and sustainable model of poverty reduction. The project inculcates discipline, confidence, focus and dignity in the directionless villagers dealing with the biggest adversity of their lifetime,” the organization said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.