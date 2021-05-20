Who’s making AAPI history in 2021? That’s what “Good Morning America” and ABC News asked influential Asian American leaders, celebrities, intellectuals, entrepreneurs, activists and more, who were then asked to nominate fellow members of the community for the “Good Morning America” Inspiration List.
“The hopes and dreams of the AAPI community are America at its finest, and its people and traditions are those that are tightly stitched into the fabric of the nation,” said “GMA.”
“We’re publishing the GMA Inspiration List as the community asserts its voice — speaking out and standing up as anti-Asian violence has spread amid the COVID-19 pandemic; defining itself on its own terms; and increasing awareness of their collective history and future in the United States.”
Most of the nominations on the list are rising stars on the cusp of becoming household names, whose influence said “GMA,” will become monumental.
“They are those who are doing the work, gaining success and sharing their talent … and making history right now,” it said.
Indian actress Freida Pinto’s nomination? Indian American musical artists Kiran and Nivi.
“When I heard Kiran + Nivi sing for the first time on Instagram, I was blown away and felt such a sense of pride. I immediately recognized their genius employment of Indian classical music into their covers and original songs,” the “Slumdog Millionaire” star said. “These twin sisters could sing before they could speak… The duo draws from their Indian heritage, blending English-language pop music and Carnatic (Indian classical music) techniques, creating new, cross-cultural connections.”
Indian American actor Danny Pudi nominated Kuhoo Verma, a rising Indian American artist.
“A few years ago, I performed in ‘Shabash!’ an evening of South Asian theater at the Lincoln Center. During that show, I met Kuhoo. I remember watching her sing a song from the musical ‘Monsoon Wedding,’ and I was instantly moved by her electric stage presence and soaring voice,” said Pudi.
Indian American ABC news reporter Reena Roy nominated Sahaj Kohli, founder of Brown Girl Therapy, dubbed the “first and largest mental health community for children of immigrants,” and Indian American chef/writer Nik Sharma.
“In a time when so many have been struggling with their mental health, Sahaj Kohli is trying to normalize getting help, which can often be stigmatized and inaccessible, particularly in communities of color,” said Roy. “Sharma fuses the flavors he grew up eating in Mumbai with a modern American twist. By marrying two distinct flavor profiles, he’s also, in a sense, helping marry the two cultures.”
Ravi Baichwal, an Indian American anchor at ABC News station WLS-TV in Chicago, nominated Dr. Rahul Sharma, who was associate professor at the Illinois School of Professional Psychology and chair of its diversity concentration for 13 years, teaching and supervising clinical work.
Eric Horng, a reporter at ABC News station WLS-TV in Chicago, nominated Cassandra Ma and Dr. Ankit Bharat, the Indian American director of the lung transplant program at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago who performed the world’s first double-lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient.
“Bharat’s groundbreaking surgery has drawn the attention of doctors around the world who are now seeking his knowledge,” said Horng.
Pooja Lodhia, a reporter at KTRK-TV in Houston, nominated Asian American healthcare workers.
Reggie Aqui, a news anchor at KGO-TV in San Francisco, nominated Dr. Monica Gandhi.
“Every time there is a new COVID-19 headline, I immediately turn to one source to get her take: Dr. Monica Gandhi. Early on in the pandemic, I started seeing her talk about COVID in terms that anyone in San Francisco could immediately understand. By comparing the pandemic to the disease that devastated a generation of gay men in our community, she compassionately and intelligently encouraged us, and her medical colleagues, to rethink COVID-era policy,” said Aqui.
David Louie, a reporter at KGO-TV in San Francisco, nominated Christine Chen and Maulik Pancholy, an Indian American actor, author, and activist who is addressing bullying against AAPI children, including those who identify as LGBTQ+.
Pancholy, a co-founder of the AAPI anti-bullying nonprofit ActToChange.org, nominated the board of ActToChange.org.
“At a time of increased violence, racism and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, nonprofits and social justice organizations on the ground have done the hard work of supporting our communities,” he said.
Malala Yousafzai, co-founder of the Malala Fund, nominated Jasmine Kapadia, a 16-year-old gifted Chinese Indian American poet from the San Francisco Bay Area, Calif.
Congressman Ro Khanna nominated Dr. Swati Mohan, who spearheaded the development of attitude control and the landing system for NASA’s Perseverance Rover.
Sikh American activist/author Dr. Simran Jeet Singh nominated singer/songwriter Raveena Aurora.
“Raveena’s worldview is infused into her music – and so are her influences: a keen observer will sense touches of R&B, soul, jazz, rock and South Asian music all throughout her track,” said Singh.
Writer Catherine Chung nominated Gitanjali Rao, a 15-year-old student and scientist whom TIME magazine named as the first ever ‘Kid of the Year’ in 2020, and Ashlyn So.
“Two shining stars I’ve been following are Ashlyn So and Gitanjali Rao, who embody everything about this generation that gives me hope: their boldness, their boundless imaginations, and most especially their compassion and how they channel their gifts to care for others -- especially the vulnerable,” said Chung.
Tanuja Desai Hidier, author of the groundbreaking debut, “Born Confused,” and its award-winning sequel, “Bombay Blues,” nominated journalist/activist Anjali Enjeti, activists Thenmozhi Soundararajan, Urooj Arshad, Valarie Kaur and author Paula Yoo.
Writer Sejal Shah nominated visual artist, activist, architect and Prof. Kirin Makker, while writer Samira Ahmed nominated the founders and team at “The Salon,” which, she said, “supports authentic creative development of South Asian American TV and film through community organizing and empowerment. The Salon was started in 2019 by Indian American actors Nik Dodani and Vinny Chhibber and producer Bash Naran.
Chef Aarthi Sampath nominated event planner Elizabeth Priya Kumar; cartoonist and illustrator Anuj Shrestha nominated illustrator Jasjyot Singh Hans; and MC/Spoken word artist Kanwer Singh nominated New York-based virtuoso Gurtej Singh.
Payal Kadakia, founder and chairman of ClassPass, while nominating Archana Misra, founder of Product of Culture, a woman of color-founded and funded collective that amplifies brown brands and creatives with strategy, content and experiences rooted in culture, said, “Archana created a space for multi-hyphenated brown millennials and Gen Zs to reclaim their narrative, and a haven for thousands of South Asian brands and creatives from across the globe to connect and collaborate.”
Businessman, investor, and marketing expert Rohan Oza nominated Rebecca Parekh, the co-founder and CEO of The Well, a collaboration of doctors and healers working together to create best-in-class wellness spaces, functional health products and original content to help people feel the best that they can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.