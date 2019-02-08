A scientist at Fairfax, Virginia-based George Mason University, will be among those recognized in April by one of the top universities in Europe with an honorary doctorate for his pioneering work connecting science to societal change, the university said in a Jan. 25 news release.
Vrije Universiteit Brussel will confer Padmanabhan Seshaiyer, associate dean for academic affairs for GMU’s College of Science and a professor of mathematical sciences, with the title of Doctor Honoris Causa, an honor given to an elite cadre of “committed scientists who transcend the boundaries of their own disciplines and to personalities that have been at the frontiers of societal change.”
“Having a societal impact [with] our research is always a good thing,” the Indian American professor said in a statement. “If that research can lead to societal change, it really adds a lot of value to what you’re doing.”
In recent years, Seshaiyer has been at the forefront of a multidisciplinary effort that connects science to societal problems in hopes of effecting positive change. For example, research that he and his team conducted on the mosquito-led spread of the Zika virus predicated his research on the spread of gang violence in Puerto Rico, the university said.
Seshaiyer saw a pattern similar to Zika’s spread emerging with gangs, with young people already ingrained into that world likewise influencing others to follow suit. Slowing either problem down meant first understanding how it spread, so Seshaiyer has begun consulting with members of the U.S. Congress to find a solution, the release said.
Seshaiyer was also instrumental in the development of new categorization of study called STREAMING (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, mathematics, innovation to inspire the next generation) that combines traditional STEM fields in a holistic way that includes the necessary reading and writing skills, the university added.
The practice is being used in an array of countries, including the Bahamas, Suriname, Tanzania, Jamaica, Belize, India and the Philippines, it said.
“We need a multidisciplinary approach to problem-solving,” Seshaiyer added. “If everyone can get that type of thinking, we can solve big challenges.”
This year’s recipients will be formally recognized at a ceremony in Brussels on April 2, the university said.
“Those are some very distinguished names, so I feel privileged just to walk on the same stage,” Seshaiyer added in the university report. “I’m truly honored by this.”
