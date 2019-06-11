An elderly white driver in Auburn, Washington, heaped profanities onto a young Indian American May 24, calling him a ‘sand n**ger’ during the racist rant.
“Go back to your f***ing country where you come from you dumb sand n**ger,” yelled the driver of a BMW to Sahil Saini, who recorded the incident and posted it to his twitter page. In the video, the man shows his right middle finger to Saini before accusing him of speeding through the parking lot of Green River College. A female passenger in the white man’s car can be heard saying: “I can’t believe you tried to kill people! Are you kidding me?!” The driver told her to shut up before he continued with his rant against Saini. It was unclear whether she was addressing Saini or the driver.
The driver then flipped him off again before driving off.
In his tweet, Saini wrote: “People are so f***ing racist. All I wanted to do was go in to the left turning line and he followed me for 3 miles and kept trying to ride (my) car bumper.”
“I was not racing in a parking lot he was riding my bumper so I speed up and tried to get rid of him,” he wrote.
Saini said he was waiting for a friend to leave the college, so he did not leave the parking lot.
Saini said he was not going to call the police, and tweeted: “Amma Handel it my self.”
“[I’]m Indian. We don’t even got sand like that,” he joked.
As of May 28, the video had been watched 471,000 times, retweeted more than 4,500 times and liked 7,600 times.
The whole video can be seen here:
Plate # B47414u.— Sahil Saini (@sahilsaini1350) May 24, 2019
People are so fucking racist. All I wanted to do was go in to the left tryning line amd he followed me for 3 miles and kept trying to ride car bumper. Share this pic.twitter.com/kLl4fITqsg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.