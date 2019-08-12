A GoFundMe page has been set up for 24-year-old Indian student Vivek Pathipati, who was hit and killed late Aug. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
He “was either standing or walking in the right lane ... near the white dashed divider lines” when a van driver hit him in the 9800 block (University City Boulevard), the Charlotte Observer quoted from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.
Pathipati “was not in a designated crosswalk or near an intersection,” police said in the release, according to the publication. “Speed is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.”
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and was not hurt, according to CMPD, added the report.
The GoFundMe page for Pathipati, who was pursuing his M.S. from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, has raised over $41,000 towards its goal of $50,000.
“Vivek leaves behind his devastated parents, friends and relatives. A strong determination to do his master’s and to fulfill his parent’s dream ended with an unfortunate tragedy,” read the page that has been set up by his first cousin, Manoj Maddipatla.
The fundraiser was organized by Pathipati’s family and friends to help send his remains from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Bangalore, India, and support the family with funeral and memorial expenses, wrote Maddipatla, adding, “at this hour of grief, his family needs more than our prayers to lessen the burden.”
“We are grateful to have known him and he will always be remembered as an important part of the international student community at UNC Charlotte,” read the message sent by the university’s International Student and Scholar Office to its students. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and with you at this sad time. May his soul rest in peace.”
The GoFundMe page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vivek-pathipati-funeral-and-memorial-fund-raiser
