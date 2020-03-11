Amit Jani, an Indian American political veteran who serves as the AAPI outreach director for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, has been reportedly ousted from his role as outreach director to the Muslim American community after a series of reports linking him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gold Star father Khizr Khan, who serves as a volunteer surrogate to the Biden campaign, told India-West he roundly supports Jani. “He is an excellent organizer, and an excellent individual. I value him and his contribution to the campaign,” said Khan. (photo via Twitter)