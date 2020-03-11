Indian American political veteran Amit Jani has reportedly been ousted from his role as outreach director to the Muslim American community on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, after a series of reports surfaced linking him to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Two petitions, which sought to remove Jani from the role and to have him fired from the campaign, characterized Modi as a “right wing fascist” who has created several policies adversely affecting Muslims living in India.
By contrast, a third petition on change.org, signed by more than 3,000 supporters of Jani, decries the “McCarthyesque” tactic of removing Jani from the role of Muslim American outreach director.
The Middle Easy Eye, a London-based online news service, reported that Jani’s late father Suresh hailed from the same village in Gujarat as Modi, and they have remained lifelong friends. Suresh Jani was a co-founder of the Overseas Friends of the BJP, and Modi stayed at his home when first visiting the U.S. in 1993.
Amit Jani, who also serves as the Biden campaign’s AAPI outreach director, will continue in that role on the campaign. Farooq Mitha, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, will be the campaign’s Muslim American outreach director, according to several sources.
Sources on Biden’s campaign did not comment on the record.
But Gold Star father Khizr Khan, who came into national prominence during the 2016 Democratic Convention as he spoke against President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric, clarified Jani’s role on the campaign, telling India-West that as Biden moves towards clinching the Democratic nomination, the campaign is being expanded with more staff.
“It is an expansion of the team as we move forward; larger teams have to be assembled,” Khan told this publication, stating that Jani would continue to play a prominent role in the campaign. “He has not been dropped,” Khan said.
“He is an excellent organizer, and an excellent individual. I value him and his contribution to the campaign,” added Khan, who serves as a volunteer surrogate on the Biden campaign.
Khizr Khan and his wife Ghazala are the parents of Humayun Khan, a U.S. Army captain who was killed in Iraq in 2004 and was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart, two of the U.S.’s highest military honors.
Khan said the rumors against Jani are without foundation. “These allegations have been made just to create nuisance and discord,” he asserted to India-West.
Khan touted Biden as the best candidate to re-unite the U.S. “We must regain the lost soul of America, and put our country back on the right track,” he stated.
None of the other candidates have the experience of the former vice president, said Khan, citing the candidate’s 40 years of experience in both domestic and foreign policy. “World leaders know him; he holds a very credible place on the world stage,” he emphasized.
Biden’s strongest quality is his empathy, said Khan. “He empathizes so deeply with the people of America. The current occupant of the White House has not expressed empathy towards anyone who needs it. His empathy is completely lacking.”
Khan laughed when asked by India-West as to whether he would deliver another deeply emotional speech at this year’s Democratic Convention, to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 13-16. “It’s too early to tell,” he said, noting that the party must still pick its nominee.
