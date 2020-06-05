Gold Star father Khizr Khan joined Rep. Ted Lieu and several Indian American political leaders May 26 for a virtual celebration of AAPI Heritage Month and to lend their support for Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
Joining the celebration, held via Zoom, were Virginia state Senator Ghazala Hashmi; Asian American Caucus of Virginia Chair Praveen Meyyan; National AAPIs for Biden Director Amit Jani; and Virginia state delegates Suhas Subramanyam and Kathy Tran.
Khan, whose lost his son, U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan, in 2004 during the Iraq War, called out “the lack of compassion in the White House” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Khan and his wife Ghazala rose to national prominence during the 2016 Democratic Convention, when he chastised President Donald Trump for his anti-Muslim rhetoric and for his lack of knowledge about the U.S. Constitution.
“If you’re concerned about the incivility of our administration and its attack on ordinary citizens, if you know our country is better than that, then let’s join hands to bring the country together,” stated Khan.
The virtual event was held a day after Minnesota resident George Floyd was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin. The victim was dragged out of his car by police officers and hand-cuffed as he was pushed to the ground. Chauvin then placed his knee on Floyd’s neck and held it there for about nine minutes, even as the victim shouted repeatedly “I can’t breathe,” until he became unresponsive.
The brutal killing has set off rioting — both peaceful and violent — across the nation. In a particularly incendiary event, rioters peacefully protesting outside the White House June 1 were tear-gassed and fired at with rubber pellets as the National Guard cleared a path for the president to walk to nearby St. John’s Church. Trump has threatened to use military force against the protesters by invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807.
“There is a lack of compassion in the White House today,” stated Khan. “We know a leader who represents the soul of our nation, who stood by my family when we were under attack. The difference between the current occupant of the White House and Joe Biden is so stark.”
Hashmi, who is Indian American, is the first Muslim to serve in the Virginia state Senate. “We are not a homogeneous monolith. We represent so many different experiences.”
“But what unites us is the understanding that AAPI history is American history, all the way back to the 17th century,” said Hashmi. “We share the values of democratic ideals, that the common person has a voice and an identity. And we share the belief that all communities need representation.”
“The current president has ushered in values antithetical to those of our country. We’re seeing what happens when there is a crisis in leadership,” said Hashmi, referring to Trump’s mishandling of the COVID crisis. “We need a president who not only speaks for us, but speaks with us,” she said, noting Biden’s wide range of experience.
President Barack Obama’s White House checked facts before informing the nation, said delegate Subramanyam, criticizing Trump’s tendency to speak extemporaneously amid the pandemic. The administration’s handling of the crisis has “led to a lot of economic distress and a lot of health distress, a lot of people losing their lives.” He asked the audience at the briefing to get their neighbors and friends involved in the general election, which is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Lieu noted that Asian Americans are the fastest-growing population in the U.S. Because of our surging numbers, we now have the margin of victory in a number of swing states,” he said, adding: “We need a president who understands that diversity is a strength, not a weakness.”
“Having dealt with the Trump Administration for over three years, it is incredible to watch the chaos that happens seemingly every day,” said Lieu. “We need Vice President Biden in as president.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.