Gold Star father Khizr Khan (top right) and Rep. Ted Lieu (bottom center) hosted a virtual celebration May 26 in honor of AAPI Heritage Month. Joining the call was Asian American Caucus of Virginia chair Praveen Meyyan (top row, left), Virginia state Senator Ghazala Hashmi (center row, left), National AAPIs for Biden director Amit Jani (center row, center), and Virginia state delegates Suhas Subramanyam (bottom row, left), and Kathy Tran (center row, right). (AAPIs for Biden photo)