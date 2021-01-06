Sheila Patel, chairperson of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management unit, is leaving the $1.8 trillion division after almost two decades at the firm.
Bloomberg reports that Patel, 51, is among the company’s most senior women and shepherded some of Goldman’s highest-profile relationships with investors around the world.
The Indian American executive will step down from the partnership and become an advisory director in the new year, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a Dec. 28 memo to staff, according to the report.
“Sheila has contributed to our culture, including by serving as a mentor to many Goldman Sachs professionals around the world,” Solomon said in the memo. “I look forward to benefiting from her continued counsel.”
Patel rose to Goldman’s highest ranks in 2006 when she was named partner within three years of joining the firm. Part of the bank’s management committee in Europe, she’s overseen the fast-growing areas of environmental, social and governance and impact investing, the report adds.
Prior to joining the asset-management unit, she worked in various roles in the equities division, including as co-head of distribution in Asia and head of U.S. derivatives sales, her bio notes.
Goldman’s partnership ranks have been shrinking, with a number of long-time executives departing in recent years. Last year, the firm added the smallest number of partners since 1998, a move that can limit costs, as the elite ranking tends to come with significant perks, Bloomberg said.
Patel was elevated to the firm’s management committee in 2018 as part of Solomon’s first major personnel moves after being named CEO, boosting the number of women in the firm’s senior-most governing body.
