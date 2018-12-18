Sikh Indian American Surjit Singh Malhi, who experienced a hate crime in August this year, is now being rewarded by the city of Turlock, Calif., for all the good work he has done for the community.
For his commitment to the community, Malhi was honored as Turlock’s ‘Citizen of the Year’ Dec. 13 by the Turlock’s Chamber of Commerce.
“He is always on the front lines whenever there’s a need,” Devinder Singh Bains, who is on the Turlock Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, told Fox40, adding that Malhi’s “tireless efforts” have provided those affected by tragedies, disasters and wildfires some solace.
“He’s distributing the cookies and milk and hot chocolate, and he’s just a good soul,” Bains told the news channel.
Malhi told Fox40 that “it’s all about giving back to the community” and that he hopes “others learn by his example and do the same for their communities.”
Malhi was allegedly the victim of a hate crime in Keyes, Calif., July 31. Malhi was putting up signs supporting Republican Congressman Jeff Denham when two men approached him, threw sand into his eyes and beat him in the head and chest, according to local media reports. The two men then shouted, “go back to your country.” The attackers also spray-painted Malhi’s truck with hate graffiti.
“It’s very scary, you know,” Malhi, 50, told Sacramento CBS13, adding that he thought “they were going to shoot me.” (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2ECduyX)
